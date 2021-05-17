Scattered showers precede summer-like warmth

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of May has been below average temperature-wise. However, as we enter the second half of the month, the weather turns decidedly more summery.

Tonight through Tomorrow night

Mostly cloudy skies have been the rule across the mountains today, that’s kept temperatures in the low 70s for the most part. We’ve seen a few showers today and a few more stray showers will be possible into the evening and overnight hours, though those chances should drop off as we lose daytime heating. Lows tonight stay mild, into the upper 50s to near 60.

Nearly a carbon copy of Monday is on the way for our Tuesday, though I think we’ll get a bit warmer with a couple more breaks in the clouds possible in between a few scattered showers. We’ll see highs get into the upper 70s for some heading into Tuesday afternoon. Shower chances drop off quickly after sunset but never quite go away with another mild night expected near 60°.

Middle and End of the Week

We really introduce something closer to summer heat as we head into the middle and end of the week. This will be thanks to a ridge of high pressure setting up shop across the Ohio Valley. This means that while we can’t rule out a stray shower, most stay dry as sunshine helps drive temperatures into the lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, middle to upper 80s work in by Friday and the weekend. We could re-introduce another chance for a couple of stray showers by the weekend, but, at this point, most look to stay on the dry side. Pool weather is indeed on the horizon!

