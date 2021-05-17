Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City

Latest News

Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash
WH
President Biden to visit Michigan Ford facility
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu call
Aaron Fruit and Jessica Whitaker have rescheduled their wedding date to December 2021 after...
As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar