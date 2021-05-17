Advertisement

Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rep. Chris Fugate teaming up to fight Fentanyl

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fentanyl is a growing concern for Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair.

“This one was something that seemed, I mean it was pressing like it was something that could really get of control,” said Blair.

Blair said after seeing a recent increase in Fentanyl related deaths and overdoses, he began working on how to combat the problem. He teamed up with Representative Chris Fugate to stop Fentanyl from coming into Kentucky.

“Innocent people, you know kids can just touch it, people can touch it,” said Representative Chris Fugate. “Innocent people that are dying because of Fentanyl.”

Rep. Fugate told WYMT he is drafting a bill that will require those trafficking the drug to serve at least 85 percent of their time in jail.

”If they’re convicted of a 10-year sentence then they’d have to serve 8 and half years,” he said. “Not just Fentanyl, marijuana that’s laced with Fentanyl, pills that have Fentanyl pressed in those.”

This story will be updated.

