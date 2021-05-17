Advertisement

NYRA suspends Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes

He is already suspended from Churchill Downs after Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.
Trainer Bob Baffert checks his stopwatch while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday,...
Trainer Bob Baffert checks his stopwatch while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The New York Racing Association announced on Monday that they are suspending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert from racing any of his horses at Belmont Park, Saratoga and the state’s other tracks.

Baffert is already suspended from Churchill Downs after Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test following the Kentucky Derby.

In a statement from the NYRA Monday, they cited Baffert’s “failed drug tests in the recent past, resulting in the assessment of penalties against him by thoroughbred racing regulators in Kentucky, California and Arkansas.”

The ban extends to Baffert’s assistants as well.

“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” David O’Rourke, chief executive of the New York Racing Association said. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”

“A final determination regarding the length and terms of Mr. Baffert’s suspension will be based on information revealed during the course of the ongoing investigation in Kentucky, such as the post-Kentucky Derby test results of Medina Spirit.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City

Latest News

Principal Doug Brewer was honored during a special basketball game.
Powell County boys’ basketball names new head coach
Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites signs with UPike
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky
UK earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional