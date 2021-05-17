Advertisement

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees.
Nissan is recalling about 215,000 vehicles - SUV's and cars - because of a fire hazard.
Nissan is recalling about 215,000 vehicles - SUV's and cars - because of a fire hazard.(Source: Nissan/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee.

A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees.

The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant since 2004. The engine for the SUV is assembled at the Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

The Pathfinder will be available in dealer showrooms in the U.S. and Canada starting this summer. The Nissan plant opened in Smyrna in 1983. It currently produces about a half-dozen vehicle models.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City
A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash

Latest News

Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean tour coming to Lexington
Kentucky woman killed after leaving car on Nashville highway
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash