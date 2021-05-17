Advertisement

Montgomery County School District mourns student killed in crash

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County School District is mourning the death of a student in a crash.

Emilee Collins was a junior at Montgomery County High School. She was killed Friday, May 14, in a crash on Spencer Road near Indian Mound Drive.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner, Emilee was inside a car that collided with a school bus.

Superintendent Matthew Thompson said the bus was transporting the baseball team to a far-away game. People said this is a stark reminder of how dangerous the intersection is.

Now, on the side of the road where the crash happened, the community has formed a small memorial of flowers, balloons, and a small cross to honor Collins. Grief counselors have been at Montgomery County High School to help anyone who needs it.

“Teachers that knew her best have shared that she was always smiling and laughing,” said Superintendent Thompson. “She was very supportive of others, fun to be around, eager to learn, and very well-liked by her classmates.”

Thompson said members of the baseball team are doing okay. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Collins’ family.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear gives Monday COVID-19 Update
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Crews respond to large fire at Lincoln County tire facility
Baptist Health Corbin 12 to 15
Staff at Baptist Health Corbin are now administering COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12 through 15
Woodhill Cinema, the old movie theatre on Codell Drive in Lexington, will soon be home to a...
Casting underway for national courtroom show filming in Lexington
Troy Caseltine, 44, and Susan Caseltine, 40.
NKY parents arrested after 4-year-old found living in ‘deplorable conditions’