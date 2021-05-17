Advertisement

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened April 27 at...
Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened April 27 at the Walgreens in Louisa, Kentucky.(Louisa Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state.

Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana.

Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence County, Kentucky, where he will face robbery charges.

The robbery happened April 27 when a shirtless, shoeless man demanded different medications as he brandished a knife. He got away with some prescription medications. No one was hurt during the incident.

