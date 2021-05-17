Advertisement

Kraft Heinz recalls foodservice frozen soup product

The soup was recalled because of inaccurate allergen information.
USDA Logo (Source: http://www.rd.usda.gov/)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kraft Heinz has recalled a frozen soup product shipped to foodservice establishments, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday.

The product, 4-lb. tubs of “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” was mislabeled as “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup,” the USDA said. The mistaken label does not contain the appropriate milk and egg food allergen labels, according to the USDA.

The problem was discovered after customers complained that the tubs did not contain the right soup, the USDA said.

At this time, there have been no reported cases of adverse reactions to the soup.

The tubs were shipped to hotels, restaurants and other foodservice institutions, the announcement said.

