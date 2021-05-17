Knoxville couple finds thousands of cicadas in backyard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading Tennessee. Knoxville couple Rachel and Danny Machette recently found thousands of cicadas in the yard at their home.

“They were just everywhere, crawling up the wall, up the trees, up the grass, up the fence. it was pretty surreal,” says Rachel.

The bugs have invaded their front and back yard which are now covered with cicadas skins and some have yet to fly away.

The the Brood X cicadas can be found on the side of their home, on their cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. The couple says they’ve never seen or heard anything like it.

“We could hear them moving and to hear so many bugs it’s really creepy and really gross,” shared Danny.

The Machettes have been living at their current home since 2008. They said the Brood X cicadas aren’t too much of a nuisance, but they hope they don’t attract snakes into their yard.

“I think it’s really great for the birds. Snakes are a concern but they’re great for the ecosystem I think,” said Rachel.

Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are here in Tennessee.

