Advertisement

Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional

The Wildcats will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00.
UK earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament.
UK earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball has earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Lexington Regional May 21-23 at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (39-13) will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00 on ESPN2. Notre Dame and Miami of Ohio are the other two teams in the Lexington Regional and will play Friday at 2:30.

If Kentucky wins the regional, they will likely face No. 3 seed Alabama down in Tuscaloosa.

2021 NCAA Softball Lexington Regional

John Cropp Stadium – Lexington, Ky.

Friday, May 21

Game 1 – Northwestern vs. Kentucky – Noon ET – ESPN2

Game 2 – Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET

Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET

Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET

*** Times subject to change for TV

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City

Latest News

Principal Doug Brewer was honored during a special basketball game.
Powell County boys’ basketball names new head coach
Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites signs with UPike
Trainer Bob Baffert checks his stopwatch while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday,...
NYRA suspends Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky