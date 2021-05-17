Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball has earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Lexington Regional May 21-23 at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (39-13) will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00 on ESPN2. Notre Dame and Miami of Ohio are the other two teams in the Lexington Regional and will play Friday at 2:30.

If Kentucky wins the regional, they will likely face No. 3 seed Alabama down in Tuscaloosa.

All-session tickets for the 2021 Lexington Regional will go on sale beginning at 9 a.m. ET Monday morning at https://t.co/BdCehZNz6T. #WeAreUK | #NCAASB — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) May 17, 2021

"I just think this is one of the best jobs @UKsoftball has done in my time here."



Despite youth and inexperience, @UKCoachLawson has guided her Wildcats to ANOTHER Lexington Regional. The Wildcats will host Northwestern Friday. #BBN pic.twitter.com/FZo1d4IsTY — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) May 17, 2021

2021 NCAA Softball Lexington Regional

John Cropp Stadium – Lexington, Ky.

Friday, May 21

Game 1 – Northwestern vs. Kentucky – Noon ET – ESPN2

Game 2 – Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET

Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET

Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET

*** Times subject to change for TV

