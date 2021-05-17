Advertisement

Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites signs with UPike

Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Sammi Sites Johnson Central(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Johnson Central standout guard, Sammi Sites signed with UPIKE Monday.

Sites led the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game and totaling 410 points in her senior campaign. Sites was also second on the team in rebounds, averaging 3.8 boards per game.

Sites helped lead Johnson Central to a 57th District title and a 15th Region Runner-Up trophy.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City

Latest News

Principal Doug Brewer was honored during a special basketball game.
Powell County boys’ basketball names new head coach
Trainer Bob Baffert checks his stopwatch while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday,...
NYRA suspends Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky
UK earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional