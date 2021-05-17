Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites signs with UPike
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Johnson Central standout guard, Sammi Sites signed with UPIKE Monday.
Sites led the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game and totaling 410 points in her senior campaign. Sites was also second on the team in rebounds, averaging 3.8 boards per game.
Sites helped lead Johnson Central to a 57th District title and a 15th Region Runner-Up trophy.
