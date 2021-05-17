Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites signs with UPike

(WYMT) - Johnson Central standout guard, Sammi Sites signed with UPIKE Monday.

Sites led the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game and totaling 410 points in her senior campaign. Sites was also second on the team in rebounds, averaging 3.8 boards per game.

Proud of this young lady and blessed to walk through life with this family! Love our Sites crew!



UPIKE is getting a good one, no doubt about that 🐻🏀 pic.twitter.com/0AOSxiuirK — Kayla Moore VanHoose (@kaylamoore) May 17, 2021

Sites helped lead Johnson Central to a 57th District title and a 15th Region Runner-Up trophy.

