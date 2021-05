LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jason Aldean will be in Lexington as part of his “Back in the Saddle” tour.

Aldean will be at Rupp Arena Saturday, Oct. 23.

He will be joined by other acts Hard and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

