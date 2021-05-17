Advertisement

‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash

Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky man is alive following a serious crash in the Leatherwood area.

Just off of Little Leatherwood Creek Road was the sight of the crash, which left one man trapped inside of the vehicle for hours on Sunday.

Viral bodycam footage from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office shows the scene at the intersection of Little Leatherwood Creek Road and Huff Lane, with the car flipped over and a driver pinned down inside. Officials say the man was trapped for more than seven hours, but with the help of nearby community members and emergency officials, Charles Deaton was extracted from the vehicle alive.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said that he can not help but wonder if this was an act from God.

“We’ve seen a lot less where people have not been so fortunate where a lot less serious accidents were and situations where people do not live through something like that,” Engle said. “So yeah, we’re just thankful to the Good Lord that he is alright.”

Deaton is now home with his family and is doing well.

This story will be updated.

