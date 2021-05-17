Gov. Lee signs new military, veterans bills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed new bills aimed at helping members of the military and veterans Monday afternoon.

Gov. Lee signed the Tennessee Strong Act Amendment and House Bill 504 during a press conference at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville.

The Strong Act Amendment will allow National Guardsman to use Strong Act funds for technical certificates and diplomas at colleges throughout the state. The amendment will also allow them to pursue graduate degrees. The Strong Act only applies to schools in the state.

The passage of House Bill 504 will designate June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day in Tennessee.

Gov. Lee also signed a bill that would expand the Helping Heroes Grant by allowing more veterans to be eligible for the benefits. The bill will remove the eight-year eligibility limit and remove the cap on the total amount of Helping Heroes Grants available.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.