Advertisement

Gov. Lee signs new military, veterans bills

The passage of House Bill 504 will designate June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day in Tennessee.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed new bills aimed at helping members of the military and veterans Monday afternoon.

Gov. Lee signed the Tennessee Strong Act Amendment and House Bill 504 during a press conference at Berry Field Air National Guard Base in Nashville.

The Strong Act Amendment will allow National Guardsman to use Strong Act funds for technical certificates and diplomas at colleges throughout the state. The amendment will also allow them to pursue graduate degrees. The Strong Act only applies to schools in the state.

The passage of House Bill 504 will designate June 12 as Women’s Veterans Day in Tennessee.

Gov. Lee also signed a bill that would expand the Helping Heroes Grant by allowing more veterans to be eligible for the benefits. The bill will remove the eight-year eligibility limit and remove the cap on the total amount of Helping Heroes Grants available.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Barbershops, salons in Kentucky will keep requiring masks for now
The impacts of the pandemic unemployment crisis in Kentucky have prompted people to request...
Pandemic unemployment issues cause headaches for some on Tax Day
ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall - May 17, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Perry County man alive following horrific crash - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County man alive following horrific crash - 11:00 p.m.