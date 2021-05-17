Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.

He finished with 10 points and 7 assists in Georgia’s last-second 63-62 win over Kentucky in Athens on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.