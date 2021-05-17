Advertisement

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.

He finished with 10 points and 7 assists in Georgia’s last-second 63-62 win over Kentucky in Athens on Jan. 20.

