Former South Laurel standout Ally Collett enters transfer portal

WKU's Ally Collett earns C-USA Freshman of the Week honors for her performance against Tennessee.
WKU's Ally Collett earns C-USA Freshman of the Week honors for her performance against Tennessee.(WKU Athletics)
By Camille Gear
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - Former WKU guard Ally Collett has entered the transfer portal. Collett had one of the best freshmen debut games in program history, scoring 16 points in the season opener against the Lady Vols.

Collett earned Conference-USA Freshman of the Week for her efforts against Tennessee. As a freshman, Collett scored 196 points and averaged 8.5 points per game.

While at South Laurel, Collett became the all-time leading scorer in South Laurel girls’ basketball history. She was also the 13th Region player of the year and a Kentucky Miss Basketball Candidate.

