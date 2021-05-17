Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City announced it will soon allow customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shop without masks.

Beginning Thursday, May 20, vaccinated store associates and customers will not be required to wear a face mask inside the grocery store.

Employees who have been fully vaccinated will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge.

Food City advised customers who have not been fully vaccinated or those who prefer to do so as a safety precaution to continue wearing face coverings. The store will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of its locations.

