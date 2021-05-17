Advertisement

Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Employees who have been fully vaccinated will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge.
Food City Bearden
Food City Bearden(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City announced it will soon allow customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shop without masks.

Beginning Thursday, May 20, vaccinated store associates and customers will not be required to wear a face mask inside the grocery store.

Food City advised customers who have not been fully vaccinated or those who prefer to do so as a safety precaution to continue wearing face coverings. The store will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of its locations.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

