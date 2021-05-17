Crews respond to large fire at Lincoln County tire facility

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of what is being described as a large fire in Lincoln County.

Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618 near Brodhead. Google Maps lists SMS Tire Processing at that address.

Gilliam says the building has collapsed.

All seven Lincoln County fire departments have been paged to that scene.

We’re told they’re currently concerned about a 1,000-gallon fuel tank on site.

Gilliam says they expect the fire to be burning for quite some time.

This is a developing story.

