Cranking up the heat: Summer preview on the way in the coming days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For all of those who have been wondering where the heat is, you’re about to see it as we head into the second half of the month.

Today and Tonight

We will start off the new week on somewhat of a dreary note. While some sunshine could pop through the clouds at times, I think we stay mainly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Put the umbrella in the car and be ready to keep it there this week. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s today, depending on how much rain you see in your area.

Tonight, some scattered chances for rain linger under mainly cloudy skies. I think those clouds will hold a little bit of the day’s warmth in. Most of will drop down to around 60 with some spots potentially getting into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday features more chances for scattered showers and storms but winds out of the south start pushing our temperatures upwards. I don’t think we get to 80 just yet, but we get close. We will again drop down to around 60 overnight as the skies try to clear out some late.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with stray rain chances lingering, but we break into the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday look dry at this point, but this is pop-up season, and I’m not talking about baseball. When you have heat and a juicy, humid environment, I don’t ever completely rule out a stray storm. Highs will continue to climb as we head into the weekend and could be in the upper 80s by Sunday.

I’ll be in my house with the AC cranked way up if you need me.

