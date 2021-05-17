Advertisement

Community, fellow law enforcement support Norton Police chief, family during recovery

Courtesy: City of Norton(Courtesy City of Norton)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — As news broke that Norton Virginia’s Police Chief James Lane was shot during a call on May 7th, community members and local law enforcement began looking for ways they could help the chief and his family.

“I know the regional academy and students going through the class now; I know they took up some donations and went and gave them to the family of Chief Lane,” said Abingdon Police Chief J.T. Holbrook.

Now, an effort has been set up to get money directly to the family.

According to the Norton Virginia Police Department Facebook page, a bank account was opened for the family at First Bank & Trust Co. in Norton.

Money or checks can be taken directly to the bank or mailed.

Now, law enforcement around the region are doing their best to get the message out.

“I know the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is supporting this and their sharing the fundraiser as well, so just little things like that, so this is one way everybody can come together and donate and help,” said Holbrook.

Chief Lane was treated at Johnson City Medical Center before he was released Friday, May 14th.

Ballad Health said it will match donations made to the account.

Ashlea Ramey with Ballad Health released this statement on Sunday:

“Ballad Health is proud to stand with First Bank & Trust Co. to extend a hand to one of our region’s heroes.

Chief Lane, like the health care heroes who cared for him at Ballad Health, has devoted his life and career to making the Appalachian Highlands a better place. We were privileged to serve Chief Lane in the aftermath of the shooting, and now, we’re honored to help support him and his family as he recovers.

We have also been inspired by the outpouring of caring and support from our communities during this time. That’s what makes the Appalachian Highlands such a special place — we truly care for our neighbors, and we’re always ready to help each other.”

