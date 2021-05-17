Advertisement

Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture

Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins(Bell County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Sunday at 1:22 p.m. to a house on Rae May Road due to a landlord having an issue with their tenant.

Deputies said 34-year-old Joshua Shane Blevins was living at the house. His landlord said they were evicting Blevins from the home.

In a news release, the deputy said he smelled an overwhelming odor of ammonia and feces when he walked inside the home. He also found a dog in the living room barricaded off by furniture.

A German Shepherd was found in a corner, police said it was “severely malnourished and dehydrated.” It was also urinating on itself and would lick it off the floor due to dehydration.

The deputy said the floor was covered with feces and the dog could not move without stepping in it. He noted the dog “had an extreme case of the mange.”

Bell County Animal Control officials were called to the home, due to the severity of the dog’s condition, it will have to be euthanized, a news release said.

Police said Blevins arrived at the home and was taken into custody and was later charged with torture dog/cat with serious physical injury or death. He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
Rescue Squad: Car crashes into home in Laurel County, driver hospitalized
Police lights with tape
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Saturday
A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City

Latest News

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
WATCH: Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Brood X Cicadas and their shells hanging on a branch.
Knoxville couple finds thousands of cicadas in backyard
We are heading into peak tick season here in the Commonwealth, and if not prepared you can get...
WATCH | Peak tick season kicks off in Kentucky
Hazard church hosts first Sunday service since new CDC Guidelines were announced
Hazard church hosts first Sunday service since new CDC guidelines were announced