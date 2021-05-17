Advertisement

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”

“It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a Louisville bride.

Whitaker will tie the knot with her fiancé, Aaron Fruit, in early December. But that’s not the original date they had in mind. Thousands of couples pushed their weddings back because of COVID-19, waiting for post-pandemic festivities. Now that states are easing restrictions, everything is filling up.

“The unfortunate thing was we weren’t sure if all of his family could come in,” Whitaker said. “Since he is from Wisconsin, the majority of his family would have to travel to Louisville, Kentucky and it would be their first time being here as well. So we were a little bit worried about that but luckily with COVID calming down, we should be able to have everyone there that we want to be there.”

Couples re-planning their perfect day are now seeing pandemic pricing for everything from flowers to food. It’s a battle of supply and demand... along with the industry’s need to make up for lost revenue in 2020.

According to The Wedding Report, the average cost of a wedding in 2020 was $20,300, which is about $4,000 less than the year before. Kentucky fell just below that at $13,537. Experts predict that price is going to spike as the traditional wedding season comes back tenfold this fall.

