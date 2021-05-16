Advertisement

‘You could have an impact’: Saint Joseph London Foundation hosts dinner parties

Officials say the parties are for raising funds for cancer patients.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID-19 limiting their abilities to schedule large gatherings, officials with the Saint Joseph London Foundation turned to small gatherings of friends and colleagues for their annual giveback weekend.

”Normally they’re galas in each of our markets, and so what we’re doing is we’re hosting intimate, unique dinner parties in homes throughout the state and we’re so pleased to say we have over 50 parties happening across our service area,” President Leslie Smart said.

The goal of these parties is to raise money for the foundation, just one of the reasons that Jim Robinette opened his London home to guests.

”That’s the purpose of these dinner parties,” Robinette said. “Get together with friends, hopefully raise a little money for the foundation.”

This year’s proceeds from the silent auction will go towards cancer patients and their families/

”We’re getting really involved in cancer treatment, teaming up with Cleveland Clinic and really trying to make a difference,” Robinette said.

Experts said that approximately 10,000 Kentuckians will die from cancer this year with 30,000 diagnoses. Robinette said that this cause also hits close to home.

”My parents both died at an early age of cancer, I had a sister that died at an early age of cancer,” Robinette said. “So you know, it’s a personal thing to me too.”

Just one of the many reasons that officials continue to urge community members to reach out and support.

”You could have an impact in someone’s lives and treatment and survival basically,” Smart said. “To survive cancer, which is where we’re going.”

