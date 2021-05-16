Teen killed in Montgomery County crash

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash in Montgomery County Friday afternoon left one person dead.

The crash happened on Spencer Road near Indian Mound Drive after 5 p.m.

WKYT has learned a school bus was involved. Dispatchers told WKYT the bus collided with another car.

The Montgomery County Coroner says Emilee Collins was killed. The coroner could not confirm her age, but says she is a minor.

While the community is left to mourn the loss of Collins, many people WKYT spoke to off camera said Friday’s deadly crash is just another example of how dangerous this intersection is.

Telling us there have been countless wrecks at this very corner. The speed limit signs do say 45 miles per hour, but those we spoke to said good luck finding anyone actually going that speed.

Dozens told us people speed through the intersection, saying it’s a fact well known in the county.

Some even suggesting a traffic signal would help slow drivers.

Sadly, two other crosses stand next to Collins’ memorial, serving as a stark reminder of the lives lost on this corner.

The crash is being investigated by law enforcement.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.