Summerlike pattern works in for the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The good news moving forward in our forecast is that warmer weather is finally making a comeback heading into the work week. The bad news is that scattered showers and storms could be making an appearance as our pattern turns summerlike.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After a bit of a gloomy Sunday around the area, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours. Scattered shower chances will continue but to a lesser extent than what we saw during the day. Overnight lows stay mild, into the middle 50s.

70s return as we start our work week, with a day rather similar to today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies once again with temperatures back into the lower 70s. Scattered showers will be roaming the area once again. Heavy rain is not necessarily an issue but if you see repeated showers, it could be a problem.

Overnight, shower chances wane but don’t go away completely. It’ll be another mostly cloudy and mild night with lows back in the upper 50s.

Middle of the Week

Our pattern takes a sharp turn for the summery as we head into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures finally warm up from the lower 70s on Tuesday, into the 80s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and the familiar chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. We’ll also see the return of muggy weather as dew points climb back to near the 60s. Ah...early summer weather!

End of Next Week

Early indications say we could see some mostly sunny conditions with minimal rain chances as we finish up the work week and head into the weekend. We look to inch ever-so-closer to pool weather as well as highs get up into the middle 80s! There’s the May weather we were promised! Next Sunday also looks mostly dry, with maybe a stray chance of a late day storm

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.