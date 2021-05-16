Advertisement

Summerlike pattern works in for the work week

(WOWT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The good news moving forward in our forecast is that warmer weather is finally making a comeback heading into the work week. The bad news is that scattered showers and storms could be making an appearance as our pattern turns summerlike.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After a bit of a gloomy Sunday around the area, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours. Scattered shower chances will continue but to a lesser extent than what we saw during the day. Overnight lows stay mild, into the middle 50s.

70s return as we start our work week, with a day rather similar to today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies once again with temperatures back into the lower 70s. Scattered showers will be roaming the area once again. Heavy rain is not necessarily an issue but if you see repeated showers, it could be a problem.

Overnight, shower chances wane but don’t go away completely. It’ll be another mostly cloudy and mild night with lows back in the upper 50s.

Middle of the Week

Our pattern takes a sharp turn for the summery as we head into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures finally warm up from the lower 70s on Tuesday, into the 80s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and the familiar chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. We’ll also see the return of muggy weather as dew points climb back to near the 60s. Ah...early summer weather!

End of Next Week

Early indications say we could see some mostly sunny conditions with minimal rain chances as we finish up the work week and head into the weekend. We look to inch ever-so-closer to pool weather as well as highs get up into the middle 80s! There’s the May weather we were promised! Next Sunday also looks mostly dry, with maybe a stray chance of a late day storm

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
Rescue Squad: Car crashes into home in Laurel County, driver hospitalized
Police lights with tape
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Saturday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate
Pictured: Corey Neace
Have you seen him? Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 14, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 14, 2021
Pops in the Park kicks off Shop Local Extravaganza weekend - 4:30 p.m.
Pops in the Park kicks off Shop Local Extravaganza weekend - 4:30 p.m.
Meteorologist Paige Noel's (Last) 6:00 p.m. Forecast - May 14, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's (Last) 6:00 p.m. Forecast - May 14, 2021
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Weekend Forecast: Pleasant start, soggy end