Streets closing for Marshall Soccer championship game watch parties

9th Street will be closed through Monday night. (FILE)
9th Street will be closed through Monday night. (FILE)(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The City of Huntington has announced road closures ahead of the Soccer National Championship game between Marshall and Indiana.

The city is closing the southbound lane of 9th Street between 3rd Ave. and 4th Ave.

It will allow restaurants in the area the ability to host watch parties ahead of the game.

9th Street will be closed through Monday night.

The city made the announcement on their Twitter page Sunday morning.

