Advertisement

No. 25 South Carolina sweeps Kentucky on Senior Weekend

The Wildcats (27-20, 11-16 SEC) have now lost five straight games.
South Carolina sweeps UK.
South Carolina sweeps UK.(Eddie Justice | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In desperate need of some resume-building wins for the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky gets swept by No. 25 South Carolina on Senior Weekend.

The Gamecocks won 12-6, 9-0 and 11-6 on Sunday to complete the series sweep at Kentucky Proud Park. The Wildcats (27-20, 11-16 SEC) have now lost five straight games.

Kentucky will host Tennessee Tech on Tuesday before a trip to nationally-ranked Vanderbilt on Thursday night. The Wildcats have already clinched a berth in the SEC Tournament that opens May 25.

South Carolina used three three-run innings to take control and did just enough on the mound to keep the Cats at bay over the back half of the game. UK scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth but left 10 men on base as it tried to claw all the way back from a 7-1 deficit.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas
Couple arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at Walmart
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
(Powell County Sheriff's Department)
Sheriff: Drug bust in Clay City

Latest News

Principal Doug Brewer was honored during a special basketball game.
Powell County boys’ basketball names new head coach
Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites signs with UPike
Trainer Bob Baffert checks his stopwatch while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday,...
NYRA suspends Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky
UK earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional