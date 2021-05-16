Advertisement

New renovations complete at First Baptist Church in Hazard

New renovations complete at First Baptist Church in Hazard(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New renovations are finally finished at the First Baptist Church in Hazard.

Throughout the months of the pandemic, the church has been hosting services in the parking lot of the People’s Bank.

During that time officials with the church used that opportunity to renovate several aspects of the building.

Pastor Tim Reynolds says the process was nonstop.

“In order to do several projects from hardwood floors, to painting every surface in the sanctuary, to putting up a new cross, putting in new electronics,” Reynolds said.

One of the projects was the renovation of the church’s fellowship hall. Reynolds says this project was done in honor of church member Louellaree “Lou” Hurt.

