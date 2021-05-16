Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Knott County, Shop with a Trooper ATV Ride

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Tourism officials posted on Facebook that Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a stop in Knott County.

Lt. Governor Coleman visited Kentucky State Police’s Shop With a Cop ATV Ride.

Other state representatives like Senator Brandon Smith and Representative Chris Fugate were in attendance.

“This helps bring attention to this county, the Campground, and its development and to the people of Knott County,” said officials. “These things are the building blocks of success that will make this county prosper and bring prosperity to the people of the county.”

