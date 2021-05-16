Advertisement

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Knott County, Shop with a Trooper ATV Ride

Photo Credit: Knott County Tourism
Photo Credit: Knott County Tourism(Knott County Tourism)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Tourism officials posted on Facebook that Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a stop in Knott County.

Lt. Governor Coleman visited Kentucky State Police’s Shop With a Cop ATV Ride.

Other state representatives like Senator Brandon Smith and Representative Chris Fugate were in attendance.

“This helps bring attention to this county, the Campground, and its development and to the people of Knott County,” said officials. “These things are the building blocks of success that will make this county prosper and bring prosperity to the people of the county.”

See more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Police lights with tape
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
Rescue Squad: Car crashes into home in Laurel County, driver hospitalized

Latest News

Remote Area Medical clinic set up inside of Jellico High School.
RAM clinic makes it’s way to Jellico for first time since area hospital closed
4th annual Grey Matters 5k/10k run held in Letcher County
4th annual Grey Matters 5k/10k run held in Letcher County
Applebee's officials prep for National Hiring Day to draw in more employees
Applebee’s officials prep for National Hiring Day to draw in more employees
Everyone remembers going to their high school prom, but do you remember how much it all cost?
WATCH | Lex Project Prom makes Fayette County students dreams a reality