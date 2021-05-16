Advertisement

Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini releases music video with hometown connections

‘half of my hometown’ features fellow East Tennessean Kenny Chesney
(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and Central High School graduate Kelsea Ballerini released the music video to her hit song ‘half of my hometown’ Thursday.

The song is climbing the country music charts, and she and Kenny Chesney performed it live at the 2021 CMA’s on CBS and WVLT.

The almost five-minute music video features Ballerini on a football field with the letters CHS at the 50-yard line. Ballerini also appears in a cheerleading outfit outside a football stadium with a sign that reads ‘Central High School Bobcats’.

A Visit Knoxville commercial also plays in the background of the music video in a few scenes.

