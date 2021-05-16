Advertisement

High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas

Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit with Kentucky State Police and Nelson County officials Saturday afternoon.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to assist KSP around 12:58 p.m. to catch a vehicle traveling east on Bluegrass Parkway.

Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Steven Alford from Roundhill, eventually pulled over after a lengthy pursuit after running out of gas, according to police.

Alford refused to exit the vehicle and had to be removed from the car by Sheriff Deputies and KSP officers. He was sent to the Nelson County Jail with charges of speeding 26 MPH or more over the limit, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and resisting arrest among others.

The investigation is ongoing by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials ask for anyone who may have been passed by Alford Saturday afternoon to call Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211.

