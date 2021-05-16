Hazard church hosts first Sunday service since new CDC guidelines were announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the new CDC Guidelines were announced, many churchgoers, if fully vaccinated, are not required to wear a mask during service.

“We’re very excited to be able to get together, be able to come together, shake hands, give a hug to someone that you love and someone that you haven’t seen for a while, we’re very excited to be back in the service,” First Baptist Church in Hazard Member Mike Huber said.

A service Pastor Tim Reynolds says is all about relationships.

“Being able to lose the mask allows us that personal touch, allows that better communication with others. To be able to see people smile again, what joy did that bring us,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says they had to think outside the box during the early months of the pandemic by conducting drive-in services.

“In order to conduct services but whenever folks are in cars it’s hard to communicate and now as we’ve come together back in our sanctuary, it has just been great,” Reynolds said.

Huber says he hopes to see those who attend virtually, return in-person.

“I think this will just allow those folks that have been tempted to come back but haven’t yet, will bring them back to us,” Huber said.

Reynolds say church goers can still wear a mask and socially distance if they are worried.

“We want to make sure that we are cautious. I’ll be wearing a mask the biggest part of the time, yet probably many of our members won’t,” Reynolds said.

Huber says he is hopeful the news will help their congregation grow in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.