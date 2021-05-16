Advertisement

Bringing a proper end to years of service

South Doyle JROTC and American Legion Post #2 retire 6,124 American flags
By William Puckett
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the course of two days, American Legion Post #2 and South Doyle High School’s Army JROTC Cherokee Battalion teamed up to retire 6,124 American flags.

The process of retiring the flags properly is an important one to veterans, active military, and ROTC students alike.

”You don’t really get to see a whole lot of this stuff, and you don’t really hear about it and to be a part of it is truly a blessing,” said Harrison Smith, a South Doyle Senior.

Smith plans to enter the United States Army after graduation.

The group of cadets is tasked with folding every flag donated properly, before setting them in a fire to be burned.

Caption

”Very emotional, and it’s a very important thing I think these kids need to learn,” said Michael Testerman the Commander of American Legion Post #2.

The process of retiring the American flag requires properly cutting up a flag, burning stripe by stripe of the flag, and then setting every subsequent flag in the inferno, following a 13 fold process.

”It’s, it’s a lot of emotion going through it’s that a lot of us have served that flag, and I know personally a lot of people who have given their lives for that flag, and what it means to see that flag properly retired,” said Testerman.

For the group of students, it means showing each other how important this is, and proving to the public that there’s a right way to dispose of a worn-out old glory.

”It’s very heartfelt, you’re not burning it out of hate, you’re doing it very respectfully,” said Smith. ”It’s like putting down something respectfully. It’s not just a piece of cloth but it’s like you flew for my country now I’m putting you down with respect.”

Sunday, the Battalion and American Legion will hold a closing ceremony where they will conclude the retirement ceremony for good.

The plan afterward is to sift through the ashes for the metal grommets to gift to veterans, widows, as a sign of respect and remembrance.

