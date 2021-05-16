Advertisement

‘Bark Ranger’ sent to help at Breaks Interstate Park

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BREAKS, Va. (WYMT) - Breaks Interstate Park rangers posted on Facebook the park is down a ranger because its former Chief Ranger of Law Enforcement accepted a new position with another agency.

Park rangers said the National Bark Service sent them Bark Ranger C.C. to help with security at the park until a new ranger is hired.

“Be pawsitive to obey all park regulations though, we don’t want C.C. to have to take a bite out of crime,” said rangers.

