‘A huge loss’: JCPenney in Hazard closes its doors after 30 years of service

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Long lines, busy associates and blowout sales were among the sights on Black Gold Boulevard as JCPenney closed its doors for the final time.

”You think of all the customers we’ve had, the associates,” General Manager Tanielle Kemper said. “You think of the hard work and dedication that’s put into this store, so it’s been a really hard day to see it all come to an end.”

The popular clothing store served the area for three decades, allowing staff to build lifelong relationships with community members in the process.

”We’ve developed so many friendships with our customers throughout the years,” Kemper said. “I was welcomed this morning when I opened the door, a friend of mine came by and people are coming in and they’re wanting to see us, wanting to say farewell and best wishes to us. It’s been a very emotional experience.”

Employees were not the only ones dealing with emotions, however. Customers of all ages were saddened as they reflected on what they will miss the most.

”Probably the Disney aisle and the clothes and the toys,” Keira Howard said.

Losing one of Perry County’s only major clothing stores has been a reality that has proven difficult for many to accept.

”We’re doing a huge loss today to our community, it’s going to affect everyone,” Kemper said. “The customers, the associates, it’s going to be a huge loss to us.”

Despite that, Kemper is remaining hopeful that something will fill the void soon.

”We have a very large space here that’s available, we have some more vacancies in the building,” Kemper said. “So I’m just going to remain hopeful that something else is going to kick back in and we’re going to pick right back up where we left off.”

