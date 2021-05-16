10-year-old boy allegedly killed by mother remembered by teacher, neighbor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, community members remembered Kyon Higgins Jr, also known as KJ, the 10-year-old boy who was found shot to death in the trunk of his mother’s car in April.

The vigil was organized by Melody Murphy, a woman who used to live next door to KJ.

“I had a food pantry in my yard and he would sneak up with his friends and they would get in the cooler and get them a cold bottle of water and a piece of fruit,” Murphy explained. “And when I would open my front door real fast, he would look at me and just give me the little princess wave and smile, and that’s KJ. He’s smiling down today on all of us.”

Murphy said she called the police once before after noticing neglect. She said soon after that incident, KJ’s mother Kaitlyn Higgins moved out of the neighborhood.

“So, this is my way of saying goodbye to KJ because I never had the chance,” Murphy said.

Brittany Rickert, a 4th-grade teacher at Jacob Elementary was KJ’s teacher. Rickert said he was always smiling and had a big heart.

The teacher said KJ was smart and loved school, but not as much as he loved his baby brother.

“He loved his brother so much that one time during virtual learning he had us pause the lesson so that he could show off his little brother,” Rickert said.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, Kentucky outranks the nation in child abuse cases for the third year in a row.

“The cases we are seeing though are some of the worst cases I’ve seen in the past 8 years of doing this,” Kevan Agee, president of Bikers Against Child Abuse said. “People need to report it, everyone in Kentucky is required reporter of abuse, like the one lady said earlier, if you’re wrong, okay, sometimes that happens but what if you’re right?”

