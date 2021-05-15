Underground crosswalk well underway at Pikeville Medical Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction for Pikeville Medical Center’s pedestrian tunnel is underway as crews work to provide a safer crossing option for employees, patients, and others who plan to visit the hospital’s main campus.

“One of our biggest concerns was two things- twofold- traffic and our pedestrians,” said Asst. AP of Facilities Leonard Taylor. “So, we took a very aggressive approach on planning and getting that message out and then establishing some very secure pedestrian crosswalks for our staff.”

With traffic re-routed and the roadway lifted, the first section of the pre-formed tunnel was placed Monday. By Friday afternoon, 10 of 16 pieces were already secured in place.

“The goal that we’re shooting for right now is to get enough of this section set so that we can open the road,” said Jigsaw Enterprises Operations Manager Harold Coleman.

Those involved with the construction say the community has been understanding of the construction time and officials are glad there is so much support for the hospital’s efforts to keep people safe.

“It’s definitely a safety factor for the hospital employees, the visitors that come through to the hospital,” said Coleman. “It’s really a really, really good thing for the community.”

The crew hopes to have the road re-opened by the week of May 24, but construction and finishing touches on the tunnel will continue for weeks after.

