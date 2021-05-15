Showers & storms set to return to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a gorgeous Saturday across the mountains, the forecast is about to turn a bit active.

Tonight & Sunday:

Clouds will thicken as we go through the evening and overnight hours eventually leading to some early morning showers and thunderstorms. Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s. It won’t be a washout for your Sunday, but you should plan on keeping the umbrella handy as a few rounds of showers and storms are expected. Some of the afternoon showers could contain heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies when the rain isn’t falling.

Extended Forecast:

The pattern looks to remain active as we go into the new work week. While it’s not looking like any single day will be a washout, we will see decent chances of showers and storms Monday all the way through Wednesday. Between the rain chances we will see mainly cloudy skies, highs early week will be in the lower 70s and we will climb to near 80 by Wednesday. Lows will generally be in the upper 50s.

As we head toward the latter half of the week, the forecast takes a turn to the warm side. High pressure will build off to the east, cutting our rain chances back and increasing our temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to mid-80s by Thursday and Friday with lows in the lower-60s.

