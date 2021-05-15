RAM clinic makes it’s way to Jellico for first time since area hospital closed

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) -Remote Area Medical clinic has made its’ way back to Tennessee to help hundreds in need of medical care in underserved areas.

After Jellico’s only hospital closed earlier this year, many living near the area like Andrea Haas are thankful for RAM helping out the community.

“I thank the Lord everyday that they come together as a community to help the younger generation and the older generation cause Campbell county really needs it right now,” said Haas.

Haas said she would typically go to Jellico Medical Center when she would have a seizure, now she has to travel to Knoxville from LaFollette if she has a medical emergency. Haas attended Saturday’s RAM clinic to get a few teeth removed.

“I’m here today to have my teeth took out cause when I have seizures and bite my tongue, they’re gonna take my teeth out to save my tongue,” shared Haas.

The clinic gave out free dental, medical and vision exams to hundreds.

For more than 35 years, RAM pop-up clinics have been serving those in the health divide across the world.

Due to COVID safety protocols, the clinic had a limited number of slots.

Tonia Brookman, a member of the community host group for RAM says, these clinics are lifesavers.

“The last clinic we had, we actually had people pull teeth themselves, so when people are suffering like that this is just a wonderful opportunity,” said Brookman.

Sunday will be the last day for the clinic in Jellico.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.