PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two-sport athlete Virginia Hall has signed to continue her softball career with the University of Pikeville Bears.

Congratulations to our 4th Senior Lady Lion, Virginia Hall, who signed this evening to play softball 🥎 at UPike! Thank you “V” for all the years helping the Lady Lions Basketball program! We are all so proud of you V. 💛 pic.twitter.com/2WrpFr6CfH — Pineville Lady Lions Basketball (@phsladylions) May 14, 2021

Hall holds a batting average of .317 across 12 games this season. Pineville Fastpitch is 4-10.

Hall also plays for the Lady Lions basketball team and helped the team win the 51st District title this season.

