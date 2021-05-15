Advertisement

Norton police chief discharged from hospital

‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief(WJHL/NewsNation)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Norton’s police chief has been released from the hospital as he continues to recover from gunshot wounds he sustained last week according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Ballad Health said Friday that chief James Lane was discharged from Johnson City Medical Center.

Lane was shot last Friday while responding to a shoplifting call at a business on Commonwealth Avenue in Norton.

The suspect, James Buckland, who also suffered gunshot wounds, is now in custody at the Washington County Jail, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. He is facing charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Buckland will be extradited to Wise County.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Police lights with tape
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
A three-story apartment complex is on fire in Logan, W.Va.
Vacant apartment complex burns again; arson suspected

Latest News

Crews continue to piece together the pedestrian tunnel at Pikeville Medical Center.
Underground crosswalk well underway at Pikeville Medical Center
City officials say the event will kick off "Shop Local Extravaganza" weekend.
London Town Center hosts ‘Pops in the Park’ event
Winchester police have charged Steven McGuire, 39, with murder.
Winchester police: Man charged with murder, admitted to shooting woman
The Mountain Arts Center's Annual Elk Hunt Draw kicked off tonight and featured live local...
MAC’s Elk Hunt Draw kicks off with live music