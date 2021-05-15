Norton police chief discharged from hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Norton’s police chief has been released from the hospital as he continues to recover from gunshot wounds he sustained last week according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Ballad Health said Friday that chief James Lane was discharged from Johnson City Medical Center.

Lane was shot last Friday while responding to a shoplifting call at a business on Commonwealth Avenue in Norton.

The suspect, James Buckland, who also suffered gunshot wounds, is now in custody at the Washington County Jail, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. He is facing charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Buckland will be extradited to Wise County.

