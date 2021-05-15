Advertisement

Megan Boswell to appear in court Sept. 30 in killing of 15-month-old.

In January, state prosecutors announced they will seek a sentence of life imprisonment for Boswell.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boswell appeared in court Friday, May 14 for murder charges in the death of her daughter Evelyn Boswell. She is next set to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Boswell was charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and a host of other charges after her 15-month-old was found buried beneath a shed on a family member’s property in March 2020.

Evelyn’s disappearance captured the region. You can read more about the timeline of the case here.

