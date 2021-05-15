Lincoln County veterans receive COVID-19 vaccines

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Saturday morning, Verla Wilson, her daughter, and her grandson visited Wal-Mart to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s worth getting. It’s ok. Don’t hurt. I urge everyone to get it,” said Wilson, whose grandson served in Iraq.

“And he brought me over. He’s taking care of me,” she said.

She was one of the dozens served by the collaboration between Walmart the Veterans Administration.

“This has been a positive event. Our veterans appreciate that we are coming out into the community coming to them,” said Patrick Sinclair, with the Dept. Of Veterans Affairs.

Among them is Bill Patrick, who served in the Vietnam War.

“I was in 4 years. Sent me to Guantanamo Bay first, then went to the USS Springfield for 2 and a half years,” he said.

He and others had the choice of either the one dose Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

“This is the 3rd shot clinic that we’ve done, here in our community, we are going to continue to do this to provide for our veterans,” Sinclair said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.