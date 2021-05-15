Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky will immediately follow that guidance.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said nearly 2 million Kentuckians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor also announced 488 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total case number to 452,250.

The positivity rate decreased to 2.83%

The state reported five new deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,648.

At least 52,201 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Police lights with tape
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
A three-story apartment complex is on fire in Logan, W.Va.
Vacant apartment complex burns again; arson suspected

Latest News

The fourth annual Elk Hunt Draw hosted by the MAC is back in person following last year's need...
Elk Hunt Draw back at the MAC after remaining virtual in 2020
Showers & storms set to return to the mountains
(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
Rescue Squad: Car crashes into home in Laurel County, driver hospitalized
Megan Boswell appears in court / (WVLT)
Megan Boswell to appear in court Sept. 30 in killing of 15-month-old.