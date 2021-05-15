Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said nearly 2 million Kentuckians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor also announced 488 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total case number to 452,250.

The positivity rate decreased to 2.83%

The state reported five new deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,648.

At least 52,201 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

