Advertisement

Family of shooting victim leads walk to ‘stop the violence’

Community members gathered at the corner of Bourbon and Fifth Streets to raise awareness for...
Community members gathered at the corner of Bourbon and Fifth Streets to raise awareness for gun violence in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Faith leaders and community members gathered in Lexington to stop gun violence Saturday.

The peace walk follows a shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

The family of 82-year-old Alice Carter, who was killed by gunfire last October, said the shootings have to stop. She was getting out of her car, outside of her house when she was struck by bullets.

Members of B.U.I.L.D., Building a United Interfaith Lexington through Direct-action, walked in solidarity with the victim’s family.

More than six months after her death, relatives and friends wore masks and shirts with the face and name of the matriarch of their family. Carter’s daughter, Vanessa Smothers said there are no leads in the case at all.

She said she wants justice for her mother, who was an innocent bystander.

“We want to get our political leaders’ attention in hopes that they would come together to see how we’re doing peace walks, how we’re doing all these meetings to stop the violence, and they can implement some type of plan to alleviate this gun violence and hold the people that are doing the shooting accountable,” Smothers said.

Members of B.U.I.L.D said they’re continuing to ask Mayor Linda Gorton to bring in more resources that will help prevent gun violence from happening in the city.

“That is an ongoing conversation, ongoing work,” said Richard Gaines, senior pastor of Consolidated Baptist Church and member of B.U.I.L.D. “B.U.I.L.D. will continue to work with our city officials, and I’m looking forward to quelling the violence this year, we don’t want to wait another two or three years, but this year this needs to happen.”

Pastor Gaines said there’s room for everyone to get involved.

“We have grandchildren and children left behind, dealing with the loss of one who is near and dear not just to their family, but to an entire community,” he said. “It’s very personal, it’s family.”

Smothers said it’s depressing when she hears the news of another shooting.

“I feel sorry for the families, I know exactly what they’re going through,” she said.

She said she knows politicians and the police can’t fix it overnight. She’s calling on the community to make a change.

“I would like to see everybody who is shooting be held accountable, for all their murders, not only the murders, but the accidents that they’re causing, for instance, there’s a little 5-year-old boy who’s blind for life, a little girl who’s in a wheelchair, she can no longer walk,” Smothers said.

She’s spreading the word on the street she grew up on, with a message she hopes will change the whole city.

On the third Saturday of every month, Smothers leads a walk around her neighborhood in honor of her mother.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Police lights with tape
Kentucky State Police arrest Hazard man after body found in Perry County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
A three-story apartment complex is on fire in Logan, W.Va.
Vacant apartment complex burns again; arson suspected

Latest News

4th annual Grey Matters 5k/10k run held in Letcher County
4th annual Grey Matters 5k/10k run held in Letcher County
Applebee's officials prep for National Hiring Day to draw in more employees
Applebee’s officials prep for National Hiring Day to draw in more employees
The clinic was held at Walmart in Stanford.
Lincoln County veterans receive COVID-19 vaccines
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Saturday
The fourth annual Elk Hunt Draw hosted by the MAC is back in person following last year's need...
Elk Hunt Draw back at the MAC after remaining virtual in 2020