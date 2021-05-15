Advertisement

Elk Hunt Draw back at the MAC after remaining virtual in 2020

The fourth annual Elk Hunt Draw hosted by the MAC is back in person following last year's need...
The fourth annual Elk Hunt Draw hosted by the MAC is back in person following last year's need to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After remaining a virtual-only event in 2020, the Fourth Annual Elk Hunt Draw was hosted by the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) this weekend.

“We’re just excited to be here,” said Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner John Storm. “We’re in the heart of the elk zone and we’re celebrating the strongest herd in the United States. We have a lot to be proud of.”

KY Fish and Wildlife along with the MAC have partnered for the past four years to plan and host this event. After last year’s outbreak of COVID-19 caused the event to remain virtual, hunters and outdoorsmen were excited to be together again.

“Last year this had to be changed to a virtual format,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “We are just beyond thrilled to be back here at the Mountain Arts Center.”

More than 90,000 entries were made in this year’s drawing with less than 600 tags are available. Storm says that around 90% of those tags will be in the hands of Kentucky hunters, but the other 10% could go to people across the country.

“This gives tourists a chance to come to this area,” said Storm. “It also gives locals a chance to showcase what Eastern Kentucky is all about.”

For more information, you can visit KY Fish and Wildlife’s website.

