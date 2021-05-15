Corey Hoskins named Owsley County basketball head coach

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corey Hoskins will stay in the 14th Region as the new coach of the Owsley Owls basketball team.

OC Athletics is pleased to announce 2019 14th region COY Corey Hoskins as their next Boys Basketball Coach. A press conference will be held tomorrow @ 5:00pm to officially introduce coach Hoskins and his family to the OC community! @BGSportsNation @CamilleWYMT @EliteZoneShow pic.twitter.com/xNCan9WUCo — @owsleycountyathletics (@owsleycountyat1) May 13, 2021

”Saw this as an opportunity to come over here to coach a group that is wanting to get back to where they’ve been out in the past they’ve got a storied past over here and it’s a chance for me and my family to go to a little bit bigger of a school and having a really good shot of going to that 14th region tournament every year,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins previously coached at Buckhorn with an overall record of 55-61.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.