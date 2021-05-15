Advertisement

Corey Hoskins named Owsley County basketball head coach

Corey Hoskins named Owsley County head coach
Corey Hoskins named Owsley County head coach(Brendon Miller, BSN)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corey Hoskins will stay in the 14th Region as the new coach of the Owsley Owls basketball team.

”Saw this as an opportunity to come over here to coach a group that is wanting to get back to where they’ve been out in the past they’ve got a storied past over here and it’s a chance for me and my family to go to a little bit bigger of a school and having a really good shot of going to that 14th region tournament every year,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins previously coached at Buckhorn with an overall record of 55-61.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baelynn Ayers on the mend after almost dying in UTV crash
‘It’s a true miracle she’s alive’: Support pours in for Whitley County two-year-old almost killed in UTV crash
Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear sets June 11th as target date for return to 100% capacity at venues and to lift mask mandate
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Brian Crowe steps in as Estill County baseball coach
Brian Crowe steps in as Estill County baseball coach
Virginia Hall signs with UPike
Pineville’s Virginia Hall signs with UPike softball
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness
History in Mt. Vernon: Rockcastle Senior pitches perfect game 11 p.m.
History in Mt. Vernon: Rockcastle Senior pitches perfect game 11 p.m.