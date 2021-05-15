Corey Hoskins named Owsley County basketball head coach
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corey Hoskins will stay in the 14th Region as the new coach of the Owsley Owls basketball team.
”Saw this as an opportunity to come over here to coach a group that is wanting to get back to where they’ve been out in the past they’ve got a storied past over here and it’s a chance for me and my family to go to a little bit bigger of a school and having a really good shot of going to that 14th region tournament every year,” said Hoskins.
Hoskins previously coached at Buckhorn with an overall record of 55-61.
