ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the death of his son Blake Crowe, Brian Crowe will take over as head baseball coach of the Estill County Engineers.

May 14, 2021



Brian Crowe will serve as the Head Coach for the Estill County High School Engineers Baseball team. Practice will resume this weekend and the team will resume competition in games next week. Thank you for your support to honor the memory of Coach Blake Crowe. — Estill County BOE (@EstillCountyBOE) May 14, 2021

The team will resume practice this weekend and begin play on Monday, May 17.

