Winners announced in the WYMT Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest

Danison Upchurch and Danielle French won the WYMT Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest.
Danison Upchurch and Danielle French won the WYMT Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest.(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County pair were announced as winners of the WYMT Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest Friday.

Danison Upchurch and her mother Danielle French were selected as the winners of the Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest.

They won a wreath from Two Chicks, a set of Candleberry candles from Deana’s Designs, a monogrammed purse from The Decorating Center, and a $50 gift card from Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds attorneys.

Congratulations, Danison and Danielle!

