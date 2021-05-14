Winners announced in the WYMT Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County pair were announced as winners of the WYMT Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest Friday.

Danison Upchurch and her mother Danielle French were selected as the winners of the Mom & Me Look-A-Like contest.

They won a wreath from Two Chicks, a set of Candleberry candles from Deana’s Designs, a monogrammed purse from The Decorating Center, and a $50 gift card from Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds attorneys.

Congratulations, Danison and Danielle!

