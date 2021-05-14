Weekend Forecast: Pleasant start, soggy end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the weekend, but rain chances will take them back a step as we head toward Sunday.

Today and Tonight

While frost is possible in spots this morning, I think some cloud cover and some fog will keep most locations from dealing with too much.

Sunshine will again highlight our forecast for much of your Friday with highs approaching the 70-degree mark. Clear skies tonight will take us down into the mid-40s in the valleys and upper 40s on the ridges.

Weekend Forecast

It’s another one of those half and half weekends. Saturday looks great. We’ll see sunny skies for the first half of the day and add some more clouds late ahead of our next system on Sunday. Some scattered showers are possible late Saturday night. Highs will top out in the low 70s before dropping into the mid-50s overnight.

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies and increased, but scattered, rain chances. We will drop into the mid-60s for highs and only drop into the mid to upper 50s with the cloud cover overnight.

Extended Forecast

Those scattered chances for showers and storms unfortunately not only follow us into the new week, they will be around for much of it. On a positive note, as of now, no day looks like an all-day washout plus temperatures will stay in the 70s until Thursday and Friday when we could make a run at 80 or get into the low 80s. Just keep your rain gear handy starting Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

