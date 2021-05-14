Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Pleasant start, soggy end

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the weekend, but rain chances will take them back a step as we head toward Sunday.

Today and Tonight

While frost is possible in spots this morning, I think some cloud cover and some fog will keep most locations from dealing with too much.

Sunshine will again highlight our forecast for much of your Friday with highs approaching the 70-degree mark. Clear skies tonight will take us down into the mid-40s in the valleys and upper 40s on the ridges.

Weekend Forecast

It’s another one of those half and half weekends. Saturday looks great. We’ll see sunny skies for the first half of the day and add some more clouds late ahead of our next system on Sunday. Some scattered showers are possible late Saturday night. Highs will top out in the low 70s before dropping into the mid-50s overnight.

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies and increased, but scattered, rain chances. We will drop into the mid-60s for highs and only drop into the mid to upper 50s with the cloud cover overnight.

Extended Forecast

Those scattered chances for showers and storms unfortunately not only follow us into the new week, they will be around for much of it. On a positive note, as of now, no day looks like an all-day washout plus temperatures will stay in the 70s until Thursday and Friday when we could make a run at 80 or get into the low 80s. Just keep your rain gear handy starting Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for escaped inmate in Perry County
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Governor Beshear announces Kentucky will follow new CDC mask guidelines
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding
Police car
One killed in Harlan County truck crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - May 13, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - May 13, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - May 13, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - May 13, 2021
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Temperatures warm up with more sunshine
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Patchy frost possible early, sunny skies bring in warming trend